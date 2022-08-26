First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.