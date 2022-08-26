First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CRH by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in CRH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 101,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE CRH opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

