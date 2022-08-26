First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,648,930 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.