First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Superior Industries International worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP opened at $5.36 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $28,599.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,656,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,683.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 7,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,656,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,683.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,427. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.