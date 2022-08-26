First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Interface worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.76. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

