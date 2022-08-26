First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Interface worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.76. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

