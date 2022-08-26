First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Performant Financial worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 326,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performant Financial Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.