First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Park-Ohio worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,308 shares of company stock worth $1,003,032. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $19.30 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.