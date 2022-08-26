First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Real Good Food worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Real Good Food by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth $1,785,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Real Good Food stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Real Good Food Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

