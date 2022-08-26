First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

