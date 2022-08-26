First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Manitex International worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,434 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

