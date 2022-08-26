First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $854,000 Stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Ashford worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.99. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

