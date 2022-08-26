First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in InterDigital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

