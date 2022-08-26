First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,689 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of GEE Group worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.72 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

