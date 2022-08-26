First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tronox Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

