First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after buying an additional 82,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LAD opened at $285.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $249.20 and a one year high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

