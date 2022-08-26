First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,511 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 219,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity

Tronox Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.