First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,530 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.77 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

