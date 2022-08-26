First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Daseke worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

DSKE stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

