First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,974 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NX opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.