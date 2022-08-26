First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,626 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SeaSpine worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

