First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 52,203 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of QuinStreet worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

