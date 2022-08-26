First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 92,516 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ardmore Shipping worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

