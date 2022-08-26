First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,923 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

