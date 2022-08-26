First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of LSI Industries worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.25. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

