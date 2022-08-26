First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,689 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of GEE Group worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

