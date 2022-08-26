First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of VIA optronics worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VIA optronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in VIA optronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $1.86 on Friday. VIA optronics AG has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

