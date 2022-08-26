First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,552 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Performant Financial worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 326,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFMT. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

