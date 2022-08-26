First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Diana Shipping worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $456.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

