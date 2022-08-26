First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $249.20 and a one year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.