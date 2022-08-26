First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 48,042 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATI by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ATI by 42.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 827.46 and a beta of 1.31. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

