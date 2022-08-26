First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.49 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $681.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.