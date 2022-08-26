First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

First Solar stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

