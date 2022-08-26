FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

