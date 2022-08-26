ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.