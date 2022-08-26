Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

FWP stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.