Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.1 %
FWP stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.