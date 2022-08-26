FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEL-SCI in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04).

CVM stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 476,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

