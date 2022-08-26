FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.85 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at $951,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $41,300 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

