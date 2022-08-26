FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.43.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE LUN opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.