Gale Pacific Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GAP)

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.
Gale Pacific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Gale Pacific
