Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

