Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

