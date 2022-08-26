Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
