Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -104.21 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

