Gary W. Mize Sells 9,883 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,439.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,339 shares in the company, valued at $475,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

