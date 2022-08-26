GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.80 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.70.
GDS Trading Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
