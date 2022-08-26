GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.80 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in GDS by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

