Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 18,041 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Thursday, July 7th, Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gevo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

