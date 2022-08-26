Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 18,041 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18.
Gevo Price Performance
Shares of GEVO stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.