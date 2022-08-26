GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.24.
GigaMedia Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.