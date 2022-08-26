Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

GILD stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

