Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

