Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

